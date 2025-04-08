Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 252.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $822,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $235.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $185.03 and a 1-year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

