Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,032,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.85 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

