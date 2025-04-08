Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 969.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 612,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 393,330 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

