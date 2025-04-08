Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $255,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Edison International by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

