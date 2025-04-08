Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,470,000 after buying an additional 199,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

