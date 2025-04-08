Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases 2,704 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1,917.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after buying an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,310,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 313,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

