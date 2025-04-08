Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

