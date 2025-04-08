Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 14,931 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

