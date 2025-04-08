Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 7,863 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $463.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.12 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.