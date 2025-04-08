Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 852 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,052,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Corteva by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,870,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.