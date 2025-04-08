Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $32.00. Astrana Health shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 35,865 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $13,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,995,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,799,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

