Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.60

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 230.4% increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Athelney Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ATY opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.08. Athelney Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 131 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Athelney Trust Company Profile

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

