Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,496,449.44 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total value of $1,496,449.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,325.92. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $1,666,934.04.

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total transaction of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.89.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

