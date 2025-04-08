ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.16 and traded as low as $23.10. ATS shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 324,553 shares traded.

ATS Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

