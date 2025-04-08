AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Cut by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.