Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $103.68 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

