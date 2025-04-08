Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $306,042,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $94,721,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,348,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $437.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.