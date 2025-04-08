Aviva PLC Buys 91,081 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Amundi boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.