Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23.80 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.80 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 100.0% increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aviva Stock Performance

LON AV opened at GBX 492.10 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 529.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 495.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. The stock has a market cap of £13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 390.70 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 510.20 ($6.49).

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 523,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £2,906,690.40 ($3,699,962.32). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 615 ($7.83) to GBX 635 ($8.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.67 ($7.46).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

