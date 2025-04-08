Aviva PLC Makes New $14.72 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 32,157.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EQT by 41.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

