Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,421.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,719 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 92,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 903,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 567,770 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

