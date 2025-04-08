Aviva PLC Sells 12,182 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.18% of CAE worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CAE by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

