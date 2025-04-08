Aviva PLC Sells 226,597 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 226,597 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

