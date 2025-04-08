Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.67. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

In related news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani acquired 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.