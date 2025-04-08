Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Aware Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.67. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
