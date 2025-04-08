B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

B Communications Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.24.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

