B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance
RILYT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 32,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,847. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028
