Bank of Montreal Can Has $137.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $137,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

