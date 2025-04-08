Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of General Electric worth $255,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,247,000 after buying an additional 973,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Electric by 15,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 768,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,368,000 after acquiring an additional 763,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.