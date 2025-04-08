Bank of Montreal Can Sells 413,411 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 413,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Autodesk worth $147,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

ADSK opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.