Bank of Nova Scotia Has $100.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $100,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

