Bank of Nova Scotia Has $117.35 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $117,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.19 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.03 and its 200-day moving average is $508.54.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

