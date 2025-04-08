Bank of Nova Scotia Has $401.34 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,017,540 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.29% of Shopify worth $401,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after buying an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

