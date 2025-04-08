Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,117,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.22% of Bank of Montreal worth $864,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,633,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,474,000 after buying an additional 1,534,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after buying an additional 1,089,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,450,000 after buying an additional 975,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.