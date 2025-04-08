Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 130,533 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $164,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

