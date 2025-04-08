Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,977,627 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696,415 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,977,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.33% of Barrick Gold worth $88,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,460,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.5% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 604,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

