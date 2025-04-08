Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $13.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 2,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.8 %

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.