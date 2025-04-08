Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $179.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.42.

NYSE OC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,573. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $175.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after buying an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

