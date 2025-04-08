Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Price

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,026. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,427.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $413,945. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

