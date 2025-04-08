Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 421,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,704. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

