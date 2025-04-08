Barclays Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $8.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,452,000 after buying an additional 160,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

