Barclays Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $94.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,609,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

