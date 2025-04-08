Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$227.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

