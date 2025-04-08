BBB Foods (TBBB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBB Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

