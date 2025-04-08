Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 330 ($4.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock traded down GBX 29.80 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.54). 2,580,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,131. The company has a market cap of £153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 532 ($6.77). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

