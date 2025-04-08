Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

