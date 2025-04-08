Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 401,420 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

