Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $160,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

