Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $584,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after buying an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

