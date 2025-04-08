Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 2,286 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

