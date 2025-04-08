Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $112,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $289.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

